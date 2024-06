Corporate Deal

Advent International and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) have agreed to make an investment in Fisher Investments. Advent International was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partners Matt Richards, Christian Westra and Annie Sipe. Fisher Investments was represented by Paul Hastings. ADIA was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Investment Firms

June 18, 2024, 12:04 PM

