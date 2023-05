Corporate Deal

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of restaurant chains including Olive Garden, has agreed to acquire Ruth's Chris Steak House in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of $715 million. Orlando, Florida-based Darden Restaurants was advised by Hunton Andrews Kurth. Ruth's, which is based in Winter Park, Florida, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by Rachael Coffey and Sarkis Jebejian.

May 04, 2023, 9:10 AM

