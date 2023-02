Corporate Deal

Rise Broadband has completed its acquisition of private investment firm GI Partners LP in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Financial terms were not disclosed. Englewood, Colorado-based Rise Broadband was represented by Bryan Cave. GI Partners, which is based in San Francisco, was advised by a Simpson Thacher team that included Houston-based partners Jacqui Bogucki and Christopher May.

Telecommunications

February 03, 2023, 8:37 AM