Corporate Deal

WestRock has agreed to wholly divest its ownership interest in RTS Packaging LLC, a cardboard packaging partition producer, to joint venture partner Sonoco Products Co. for $330 million, subject to adjustments. The transaction, announced Nov. 9, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Hartsville, South Carolina-based Sonoco Products is advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by New York-based partners Zheng (Johnathan) Zhou and Damien Zoubek. Counsel information for RTS Packaging was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 11, 2022, 10:38 AM