Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell is advising Beijing-based Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody drugs, in a 549 million hong kong dollar ($70 million) initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Davis Polk team includes partners Yang Chu and Xuelin Wang.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 15, 2022, 8:43 AM