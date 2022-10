Corporate Deal

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. has agreed to place a $100 million investment in lidar and imaging technology company Cepton Inc. The investment, announced Oct. 27, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Tokyo-based Koito Manufacturing is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Nishimura & Asahi. Cepton, which is based in San Jose, California, is represented by an O'Melveny & Myers team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 28, 2022, 11:00 AM