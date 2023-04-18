Corporate Deal

AEA Investors Small Business Private Equity has secured $384 million after announcing the close of a continuation fund that subsequently acquired a majority interest in industrial rubber distributor Singer Industrial. New York-based AEA Investors was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Matthew Nadworny, Kevin Wessel and Chris Kallos. Apollo S3 and LGT Capital Partners, acting as fund anchors, were advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Investment Firms

April 18, 2023, 10:25 AM

