Traffic & Mobility Consultants announced that it has acquired traffic and transportation engineering firm O'Rourke Engineering & Planning in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig and Arago Law. Financial terms were not disclosed. Orlando, Florida-based Traffic & Mobility was advised by Greenberg Traurig. O'Rourke Engineering, which is based in Stuart, Florida, was represented by an Arago Law team.

February 27, 2024, 10:55 AM

