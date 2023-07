Corporate Deal

PSG Equity announced that it has placed a $95 million strategic growth investment in e-commerce software platform AppHub LLC. Boston-based AppHub was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Christian Atwood, Larissa Cespedes-Yaffar and Stuart Boyd. Counsel information for PSG Equity, which is based in Boston, was not immediately available.

July 26, 2023, 10:47 AM

