Corporate Deal

Marvell Technology Inc., a data infrastructure semiconductor supplier, was counseled by Weil, Gotshal & Manges in a debt offering valued at $1 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled underwriters BofA Securities and JPMorgan Chase. The Davis Polk team included partners Frank Azzopardi, Alan Denenberg and Corey Goodman.

Banking & Financial Services

September 20, 2023, 9:26 AM

