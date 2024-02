Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has guided Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 250 million euros ($271 million). The issuance was announced Feb. 27 by Arnsberg, Germany-based paper distributor WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team led by partner Simone Bono.

Banking & Financial Services

February 28, 2024, 9:45 AM

