Corporate Deal

Aliment Capital has placed a growth capital investment in Agrovision, a superfruit producer known for its 'Fruitist' and 'Big Skye' brand berries. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Agrovision was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Nima Movahedi, Lewis Kneib and Ben Potter. Counsel information Aliment was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 22, 2024, 11:59 AM

