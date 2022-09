Corporate Deal

DLA Piper is representing Boca Raton, Florida-based ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. Milazzo & Feil partner Ross D. Carmel represents the IPO's underwriters, led by Revere Securities LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 13, 2022, 8:19 AM