Corporate Deal

Hedge fund investment manager the Baupost Group has placed a $50 million investment in Rail Modal Group, the operator of port and container depo terminals in Kansas, North Dakota, Texas and Nebraska. Boston-based Baupost Group was advised by Ropes & Gray. Rail Modal Group, which is based in Albany, New York, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Daniel Altman, Sean Keyvan, Robert Lewis and Daniel Rawner.

Transportation & Logistics

September 20, 2023, 9:34 AM

