Private equity firm Godspeed Capital Management announced the acquisition of Cyberspace Solutions by its intelligence and data analytics platform Crimson Phoenix. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington-based Godspeed was advised by Latham & Watkins. Counsel information for Cyberspace Solutions, which is based in Herndon, Virginia, was not immediately available.

January 09, 2024, 12:09 PM

