Corporate Deal

Opthea Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treating retinal diseases, announced that it has secured $170 million in funding from investment funds working with Launch Therapeutics (Launch Tx). Launch Tx is backed by funds managed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group and its life sciences franchise, Abingworth. Canada-based Opthea was advised by Cooley and Gilbert + Tobin. Launch Tx, which is based in Boston, was represented by Goodwin Procter and DLA Piper. Debevoise & Plimpton counseled Carlyle. The Debevoise & Plimpton team included partners Jennifer Chu, Kevin Rinker and Peter Schuur.