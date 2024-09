Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Blackstone, together with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have agreed to acquire data center platform AirTruk for 24 billion Australian dollars ($16.1 billion). New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Anthony King, Samuel Rudik and Makiko Harunari. Counsel information for AirTrunk, which is based in Sydney, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 05, 2024, 11:08 AM