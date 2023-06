Corporate Deal

Weil, Gotshal & Manges have advised an ad hoc group of first lien term lenders in connection with a $64 million debt restructuring deal. The issuance was announced May. 30 by Luxembourg-based Covis Pharma GmbH. The Weil Gotshal team was led by partners Matt Barr and David Griffiths.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 05, 2023, 8:09 AM

