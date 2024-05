Corporate Deal

Hovnanian Enterprises, a construction company, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt issuance worth $293.8 million. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jamin Koslowe, Jonathan Pall, Tony Rim, William Sheehan and Marisa Stavenas.

Construction & Engineering

May 24, 2024, 1:34 PM

nature of claim: /