Corporate Deal

WestRock Co. announced that it has acquired its remaining interest in paper mill operator Grupo Gondi for $970 million, including the assumption of debt. Mexico City-based Grupo Gondi was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Thomas Greenberg and Paul Schnell. Counsel information for WestRock, based in Atlanta, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 06, 2022, 8:40 AM