Corporate Deal

Edelman Financial Engines announced that it has acquired investment advisor Herrmann & Cooke Wealth Management in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie and Greenan, Peffer, Sallander & Lally. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Clara, California-based Edelman Financial was advised by Baker McKenzie. Herrmann & Cooke, which is based in Danville, California, was represented by a Greenan Peffer team.

Banking & Financial Services

October 06, 2022, 8:46 AM