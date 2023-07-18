Corporate Deal

Proximus Group, through its subsidiary Proximus Opal, has agreed to acquire a 58 percent interest in communication platform service provider Route Mobile for approximately 59.2 billion Indian rupee ($721 million). The transaction, announced July 17, is expected to close in the next six to nine months. Brussels-based Proximus was advised by Linklaters and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas. Route Mobile, which is based in Mumbai, India, was represented by AZB & Partners; NautaDutilh; Slaughter and May; and a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners O. Keith Hallam III and Nicholas A. Dorsey.

Telecommunications

July 18, 2023, 10:14 AM

