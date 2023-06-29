Corporate Deal

Centogene NV and Lifera announced a joint venture agreement on Tuesday to increase local and regional access to multi-omic testing for patients in Saudi Arabia and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Rostock, Germany-based Centogene was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners David Bauer, Leo Borchardt, David Hahn and Derek Walters. Counsel information for Lifera, which is based in Diamond Bar, California, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 29, 2023

