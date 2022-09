Corporate Deal

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has agreed to sell its insurance premium finance subsidiary, BankDirect Capital Finance, to AFCO Credit Corp., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp., for approximately $3.4 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 6, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Dallas-based Texas Capital is advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Mark I. Greene, David L. Portilla, G.J. Ligelis Jr. and Bethany A. Pfalzgraf. Truist Financial, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Banking & Financial Services

September 06, 2022, 12:11 PM