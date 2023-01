Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Highlander Partners announced that it has acquired DZYNE Technologies, an unmanned aircraft systems platform developer, in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie and Sheppard Mullin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Highlander Partners was advised by Baker McKenzie. DZYNE, which is based in Fairfax, Virginia, was represented by a Sheppard Mullin team led by partners Peter Park, Gemma Descoteaux and Larry Braun.

Investment Firms

January 06, 2023, 10:29 AM