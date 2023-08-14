Corporate Deal

Barça Media is going public through a SPAC merger with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Barça Media will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 11, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Barça Media was represented by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The SPAC was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team led by partners Carsten Berrar, Krystian Czerniecki and Konstantin Technau. Kirkland & Ellis represented Stifel Financial Corp., which acted as financial adviser to the SPAC. The Kirkland team was led by capital markets partner Christian Nagler.

August 14, 2023, 11:03 AM

