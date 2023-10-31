Corporate Deal

Ascential plc has agreed to sell its digital commerce business to Omnicom Group Inc. and its product design business to Wind UK Bidco 3 Limited, a newly-formed company established by funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, for a combined enterprise value of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.7 billion). The transactions were announced Oct. 30. London-based Ascential was represented by Slaughter and May; Travers Smith; and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. The Fried Frank team was led by partners Maxwell Yim, Michael Alter and Philip Richter. New York-based Omnicom was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Chicago partners Bradley Faris and Jason Morelli.

October 31, 2023, 11:29 AM

