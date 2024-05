Corporate Deal

Sarnova HC announced that it has acquired automated external defibrillator distributor One Beat Medical & Training in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dublin, Ohio-based Sarnova was advised by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Michael Holick and Keegan Lopez. Counsel information for One Beat Medical, which is based in Miramar, Florida, was not immediately available.

May 15, 2024, 11:11 AM

