Corporate Deal

Reed Smith guided PPC Renewables S.A., the renewable energy arm of Greece’s largest power producer and supplier, in the purchase of a portfolio of renewable energy assets from Piraeus Equity Partners. The portfolio comprises two operating wind parks and various wind projects. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Reed Smith team that advised PPC Renewables was led by Athens corporate partner Dimitris Assimakis.

Renewable Energy

December 29, 2022, 11:22 AM