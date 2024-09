Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has guided Kommunalkredit Austria AG in connection with its 20 million euro ($22 million) financing for the acquisition of solar energy company FeBeSol GmbH. The Norton Rose team was led by Frankfurt partner Dr. Bernhard Fiedler. Thermondo, which is based in Berlin, was advised by Lupp + Partner.

Renewable Energy

September 19, 2024, 9:29 AM