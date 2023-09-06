Corporate Deal

Rangeland Energy, together with its financial sponsor EnCap Flatrock Midstream, has agreed to sell Rangeland Midstream Canada Ltd. to Kingston Midstream Alberta Ltd. The transaction, announced Sept. 5, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Calgary, Canada-based Rangeland Midstream was represented by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team led by partner Omar Samji. Counsel information for Kingston Midstream was not immediately available.

