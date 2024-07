Corporate Deal

Yxt.com Group Holding Ltd., a Chinese provider of corporate learning software, filed with the SEC on July 12 to raise approximately $50 million in an initial public offering. The Suzhou, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Walkers. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton LLC, are represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Jingtian & Gongcheng.

Technology

July 15, 2024, 9:54 AM