Corporate Deal

NOVA Chemicals Corp., a Canada-based petrochemical company, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $400 million. Latham & Watkins and Norton Rose Fulbright represented underwriters RBC Capital Markets. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Michael Chambers, David Miller and Monica White.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 15, 2023, 8:33 AM

