Corporate Deal

Partners Group has agreed to sell a 50% stake in United States Infrastructure Corp. (USIC), an underground utility locating provider, to private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. The transaction, announced Aug. 10, values USIC at an enterprise value of $4.1 billion. Baar, Switzerland-based Partners Group is advised by Ropes & Gray. The Ropes & Gray team is led by private equity partner Bob Rivollier. Kohlberg & Co., which is based in Mount Kisco, New York, is represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Angelo Bonvino and Samuel Welt.

Investment Firms

August 10, 2022, 12:11 PM