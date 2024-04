Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has guided BBVA Mexico, Bank of Nova Scotia and Santander Mexico in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.1 billion. The issuance was announced April 9 by Mexico City-based telecommunications company Grupo Televisa SAB de CV. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham, Elizabeth Dyer and Manuel Silva.

April 12, 2024, 9:38 AM

