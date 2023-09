Corporate Deal

Hess Midstream Operations LP, a consolidated subsidiary of Hess, has agreed to repurchase over three million Class B units of Hess Operations for an approximate aggregate purchase price of $100 million. The transaction is expected to close on Sept. 22, 2023. The conflicts committee of Hess Midstream was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate team including partner Hillary Holmes.

Renewable Energy

September 21, 2023, 10:09 AM

nature of claim: /