Corporate Deal

Platinum Equity has agreed to sell mat installation services provider Yak Access, Yak Mat and New South Access & Environmental Solutions to United Rentals for approximately $1.1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced March 4, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Beverly Hills, California-based Platinum Equity was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. United Rentals, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. The Sullivan & Cromwell team includes corporate partner Frank Aquila.

Business Services

March 05, 2024, 10:29 AM

