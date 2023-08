Corporate Deal

Mayer Brown has guided Penryn, United Kingdom-based Cornish Lithium in securing 53 million pounds ($68 million) in funding from a consortium of institutional investors including TechMet Ltd., the Energy & Minerals Group and UK Infrastructure Bank. The Mayer Brown team was led by corporate & securities partner Robert Hamill.

