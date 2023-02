Corporate Deal

Synchrony Financial was counseled by Sidley Austin in a debt offering valued at $750 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled underwriters BofA Securities, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo Securities. The Davis Polk team included partners John Meade, Margaret Tahyar and Mario Verdolini. The notes come due 2033.

February 06, 2023, 6:57 AM