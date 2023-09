Corporate Deal

Seacor Holdings Inc. has agreed to sell its harbor tug services subsidiary Seabulk Towing Services Inc. to Bay-Houston Towing Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Bay-Houston was advised by Winston & Strawn. Counsel information for Seacor Holdings, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

September 26, 2023, 10:12 AM

