Corporate Deal

Pharmaceutical company Merck has agreed to acquire Eyebiotech Limited for $1.3 billion in cash and a further potential $1.7 billion in developmental, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. The transaction, announced May 29, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Merck was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Saee Muzumdar and Phillip Sanders. Eyebiotech was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Graham Robinson, Laura Knoll and Ani Kusheva.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 30, 2024, 10:24 AM

nature of claim: /