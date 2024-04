Corporate Deal

Danaos Corp., a containerships owner, was counseled by Watson Farley & Williams in a debt offering valued at $450 million. The Watson Farley team was led by partner Christina Economides. Norton Rose Fulbright represented underwriters Alpha Bank, BNP Paribas, Citibank and KfW. The Norton Rose Fulbright team included partner Yianni Cheilas.

Banking & Financial Services

April 24, 2024, 9:41 AM

