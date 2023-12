Corporate Deal

Altus Power Inc., a provider of clean electric power, has acquired Project Hyperion LLC from funds advised by Basalt Infrastructure Partners LLC and Soltage LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stamford, Connecticut-based Altus Power was advised by Stoel Rives. Basalt was represented by Winston & Strawn. Soltage was counseled by Foley Hoag, while Parker Poe Adams & Berstein served as legal advisor to both Basalt and Soltage.

Renewable Energy

December 28, 2023, 3:11 PM

