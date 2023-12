Corporate Deal

H.I.G. Growth Partners, the growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, has agreed to sell its portfolio company, Just Home Healthcare Services, to Honor Health Network. Financial terms were not disclosed. Just Home Healthcare Services was represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team. Counsel information for Honor Health was not immediately available.

December 11, 2023, 11:11 AM

