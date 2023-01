Corporate Deal

Mayer Brown counseled Hong Kong-based property developer Chinachem Group in connection with its acquisition of One New Street Square, located in London (EC4), from real estate investment trust company Landsec. The Mayer Brown team was led by partner and head of European real estate Chris Harvey. Counsel information for Landsec, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

January 30, 2023, 9:13 AM