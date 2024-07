Corporate Deal

Providence Equity Partners has agreed to sell a stake in TAIT, a global leader in live experiences, to Goldman Sachs Alternatives. Financial terms were not disclosed. TAIT was represented by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team. New York-based Goldman was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Katherine Krause. Counsel information for Providence was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 10, 2024, 2:43 PM