Corporate Deal

SS&C Technologies Holdings has agreed to acquire Battea-Class Action Services, a securities class action and recovery services platform, for $670 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close this year. Windsor, Connecticut-based SS&C was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell corporate team including partner Leonard Kreynin. Battea-Class, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partner Brien Wassner.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2024, 1:33 PM