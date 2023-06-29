Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis counseled Bain Capital Insurance in connection with the launch of its employee benefits and pensions administration services business, Aptia. The new company was created by the purchase of Mercer's U.S. health and benefits and U.K. pension administration businesses. The transaction, announced June 28, is expected to close in late 2023. Bain Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Rajab Abbassi and Aprajita Dhundia. Hogan Lovells represented Marsh McLennan, parent company of Mercer.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 9:45 AM

