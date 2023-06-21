Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has counseled Grupo Nutresa SA in connection with industrial conglomerate, Grupo Argos ARG's acquisition of shares in Grupo Nutresa and Grupo Argos in exchange for its investment in Grupo Nutresa's food business. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Juan Francisco Mendez and Borja Marcos. A Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Sergio J. Galvis and Werner Federico Ahlers represented Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 21, 2023, 12:15 PM

