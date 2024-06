Corporate Deal

Supply chain provider NFI has acquired Transfix’s freight brokerage business. Financial terms were not disclosed. Transfix, based in New York, sought counsel from McCarter & English and an O'Melveny & Myers team including partners Warren Lazarow and Jennifer Taylor. Camden, New Jersey-based NFI was advised by Cozen O'Connor.

